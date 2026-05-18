Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $214,000 Position in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its holdings in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 91.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 12,563 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in IDEX were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at IDEX

In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $3,311,159.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,346,134.76. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $207.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.95 and a 200-day moving average of $191.10. IDEX Corporation has a one year low of $157.25 and a one year high of $223.85.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $845.58 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.38%.IDEX's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from IDEX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. IDEX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $257.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of IDEX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $240.22.

Read Our Latest Report on IEX

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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