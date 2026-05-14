Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,359 shares of the software company's stock after selling 371,686 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.07% of Adobe worth $100,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 319.9% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 1,478 shares of the software company's stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the software company's stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the software company's stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneco Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the software company's stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $236.07 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.13 and a 52 week high of $422.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adobe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $338.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $867,046.25. The trade was a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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