Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 135,943 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 83.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,680 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 135,943 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 55.3% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore set a $84.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Read Our Latest Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $70.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day moving average of $83.44. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $70.23 and a one year high of $100.96.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand's payout ratio is 5.41%.

Ingersoll Rand News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ingersoll Rand this week:

Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed Ingersoll Rand’s near-term earnings estimates, including Q2 2026 to $0.79 from $0.82, Q3 2026 to $0.87 from $0.88, and Q4 2026 to $0.96 from $0.97, suggesting a bit less earnings momentum in the current year.

Zacks Research trimmed Ingersoll Rand’s near-term earnings estimates, including Q2 2026 to $0.79 from $0.82, Q3 2026 to $0.87 from $0.88, and Q4 2026 to $0.96 from $0.97, suggesting a bit less earnings momentum in the current year. Negative Sentiment: The firm also lowered forward EPS forecasts for Q1 2027 to $0.75 from $0.77, Q2 2027 to $0.87 from $0.90, Q3 2027 to $0.94 from $0.96, and Q4 2027 to $1.05 from $1.06, reinforcing cautious expectations for the next fiscal cycle.

The firm also lowered forward EPS forecasts for Q1 2027 to $0.75 from $0.77, Q2 2027 to $0.87 from $0.90, Q3 2027 to $0.94 from $0.96, and Q4 2027 to $1.05 from $1.06, reinforcing cautious expectations for the next fiscal cycle. Negative Sentiment: Longer-term estimates were also cut, with FY2026 reduced to $3.37 from $3.38, FY2027 to $3.63 from $3.69, FY2028 to $4.03 from $4.13, and Q1 2028 to $0.87 from $0.88, which may add to valuation concerns for a stock already trading well below its recent highs.

Longer-term estimates were also cut, with FY2026 reduced to $3.37 from $3.38, FY2027 to $3.63 from $3.69, FY2028 to $4.03 from $4.13, and Q1 2028 to $0.87 from $0.88, which may add to valuation concerns for a stock already trading well below its recent highs. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the downgrades, Zacks’ estimates still imply steady growth over time, and the current full-year consensus remains at $3.38 per share, close to prior projections.

Despite the downgrades, Zacks’ estimates still imply steady growth over time, and the current full-year consensus remains at $3.38 per share, close to prior projections. Positive Sentiment: A separate article highlighted Weitz Large Cap Equity Fund backing Ingersoll Rand on its earnings setup, indicating that some investors still see upside in the company’s longer-term fundamentals. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $1,193,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,528 shares in the company, valued at $350,894.88. This represents a 77.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 118,044 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $11,109,120.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 209,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,719,244.74. This trade represents a 36.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 267,953 shares of company stock valued at $25,422,232 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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