Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 2,880 Shares of Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA - Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,989 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in Snap-On were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its position in Snap-On by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 783 shares of the company's stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Snap-On by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company's stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Snap-On by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,401 shares of the company's stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Services grew its position in Snap-On by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 1,236 shares of the company's stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Snap-On by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company's stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company's stock.

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Snap-On Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of SNA stock opened at $359.93 on Friday. Snap-On Incorporated has a 1 year low of $301.82 and a 1 year high of $400.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $371.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Snap-On had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-On declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $9.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Snap-On's payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,713 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.19, for a total transaction of $2,097,756.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 119,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,874,798.72. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,378 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.57, for a total transaction of $534,071.46. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,913 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,128,991.41. The trade was a 32.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 60,759 shares of company stock valued at $23,019,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Snap-On

Here are the key news stories impacting Snap-On this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q1 2028 earnings estimate for Snap-On, suggesting slightly better long-term profit outlook and supporting the stock’s valuation. Snap-On stock page

Zacks Research raised its Q1 2028 earnings estimate for Snap-On, suggesting slightly better long-term profit outlook and supporting the stock’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Snap-On has a $500 million share buyback authorization in place, which can support earnings per share and signals management confidence in the company’s value. Snap-On stock page

Snap-On has a $500 million share buyback authorization in place, which can support earnings per share and signals management confidence in the company’s value. Neutral Sentiment: CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,713 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan. While insider selling can draw attention, the planned nature of the trade makes it less indicative of a fundamental problem. SEC filing

CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,713 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan. While insider selling can draw attention, the planned nature of the trade makes it less indicative of a fundamental problem. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut Snap-On’s FY2026 earnings estimate to $19.62 per share from $19.90, pointing to softer near-term earnings expectations. Snap-On stock page

Zacks Research cut Snap-On’s FY2026 earnings estimate to $19.62 per share from $19.90, pointing to softer near-term earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: The analyst also reduced several quarterly and FY2027 EPS forecasts, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, which may weigh on investor sentiment. Snap-On stock page

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Snap-On from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap-On from $405.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Snap-On from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap-On presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $381.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNA

About Snap-On

Snap‑On Incorporated NYSE: SNA is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of tools, diagnostic equipment, repair information and shop equipment for professional users. The company's product range includes hand and power tools, tool storage and cabinets, diagnostic scan tools and software, shop equipment such as lifts and tire changers, and specialized specialty tools for automotive, aviation, marine and industrial applications. Snap‑On also offers information and workflow solutions that combine diagnostic data, repair procedures and parts information to support professional technicians.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Snap‑On has established a long history in the professional tools market.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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