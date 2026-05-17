Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 29,262 Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,359 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,262 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 60.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,225,865 shares of the company's stock worth $768,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,151 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 1.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,777,512 shares of the company's stock worth $538,753,000 after acquiring an additional 65,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 25.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,082,478 shares of the company's stock worth $473,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,779 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,791,602 shares of the company's stock worth $446,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,591 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 32.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,272,839 shares of the company's stock worth $305,192,000 after acquiring an additional 809,890 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $139.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Melius Research downgraded shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore reissued a "positive" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ's Wholesale Club has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $107.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BJ

Insider Activity

In other BJ's Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $186,939.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,346,785.11. This represents a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $728,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,882,156.60. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $96.32 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $95.26 and its 200 day moving average is $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.27. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.68 and a fifty-two week high of $120.08.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The company's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

See Also

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