Bank of America Corp DE Buys 940,342 Shares of Sanofi $SNY

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,484,350 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 940,342 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.39% of Sanofi worth $456,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,146 shares of the company's stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. IFS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth $322,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 399.3% during the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 316,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,270,000 after purchasing an additional 253,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 204,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,860,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts: Sign Up

More Sanofi News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sanofi this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanofi reported second-quarter earnings of $1.19 per share, exceeding the $1.10 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 16% year over year to $14.04 billion, above expectations of $13.02 billion. Sanofi quarterly earnings report

Sanofi reported second-quarter earnings of $1.19 per share, exceeding the $1.10 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 16% year over year to $14.04 billion, above expectations of $13.02 billion. Positive Sentiment: Strong demand for blockbuster immunology drug Dupixent drove the results, with quarterly sales surpassing €5 billion for the first time. The performance led Sanofi to raise its 2026 outlook, targeting roughly 10% sales growth excluding currency effects and slightly faster growth in business earnings per share. Sanofi raises sales outlook on Dupixent strength

Strong demand for blockbuster immunology drug Dupixent drove the results, with quarterly sales surpassing €5 billion for the first time. The performance led Sanofi to raise its 2026 outlook, targeting roughly 10% sales growth excluding currency effects and slightly faster growth in business earnings per share. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options activity showed traders purchased 4,046 call options, 74% above average daily volume. This may indicate increased bullish speculation, but it does not necessarily signal a change in the company’s fundamentals.

Unusually high options activity showed traders purchased 4,046 call options, 74% above average daily volume. This may indicate increased bullish speculation, but it does not necessarily signal a change in the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Management acknowledged that weak decision-making and execution hurt the pipeline. The new CEO plans to overhaul and prioritize R&D, raising concerns about the timing and strength of future product launches. Sanofi discusses pipeline and R&D discipline

Management acknowledged that weak decision-making and execution hurt the pipeline. The new CEO plans to overhaul and prioritize R&D, raising concerns about the timing and strength of future product launches. Negative Sentiment: The positive earnings and guidance news was overshadowed by pipeline setbacks, leaving investors focused on whether Dupixent’s momentum can offset longer-term portfolio risks. Sanofi beats earnings but faces pipeline setbacks

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average is $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.34. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $40.89 and a 12-month high of $52.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sanofi from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, April 13th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Sanofi from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanofi from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $49.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SNY

About Sanofi

Sanofi NASDAQ: SNY is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sanofi, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sanofi wasn't on the list.

While Sanofi currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here