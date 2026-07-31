Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,353,060 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,528,950 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.59% of Mondelez International worth $1,173,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $1,010,020,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 86,943,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,681,024,000 after buying an additional 8,382,270 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mondelez International by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,366,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,011,444,000 after buying an additional 3,993,811 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Mondelez International by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,089,712 shares of the company's stock valued at $489,299,000 after buying an additional 3,803,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,273,865 shares of the company's stock worth $230,062,000 after buying an additional 2,801,689 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Freedom Capital cut Mondelez International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mondelez International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong second-quarter results and improved outlook: Mondelez beat earnings and revenue expectations, supported by pricing and volume growth. Management also raised its 2026 organic-sales outlook, while emerging markets and European sales were highlighted as growth areas. Mondelez Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2026 Organic Sales Outlook Up

Mondelez beat earnings and revenue expectations, supported by pricing and volume growth. Management also raised its 2026 organic-sales outlook, while emerging markets and European sales were highlighted as growth areas. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets: Barclays increased its target to $70 and maintained an “overweight” rating. BNP Paribas Exane and TD Cowen also raised targets to $70, while JPMorgan lifted its target to $72 and kept an “overweight” rating. The revisions indicate continued confidence in Mondelez’s earnings growth and pricing power. Analyst price-target updates

Barclays increased its target to $70 and maintained an “overweight” rating. BNP Paribas Exane and TD Cowen also raised targets to $70, while JPMorgan lifted its target to $72 and kept an “overweight” rating. The revisions indicate continued confidence in Mondelez’s earnings growth and pricing power. Positive Sentiment: Brand innovation could support demand: CHIPS AHOY! launched a limited-edition mystery flavor campaign designed to increase consumer engagement and generate promotional interest, although the direct financial impact is likely modest. CHIPS AHOY! mystery flavor launch

CHIPS AHOY! launched a limited-edition mystery flavor campaign designed to increase consumer engagement and generate promotional interest, although the direct financial impact is likely modest. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street views are not uniform: Coverage shows both bullish and bearish opinions on Mondelez and other consumer-goods stocks. Investors remain focused on whether pricing can be sustained without weakening volumes or consumer demand. Wall Street sentiment on Mondelez

Coverage shows both bullish and bearish opinions on Mondelez and other consumer-goods stocks. Investors remain focused on whether pricing can be sustained without weakening volumes or consumer demand. Negative Sentiment: Macro pressure weighed on the stock: A sharp market sell-off tied to surging oil prices, U.S.-Iran tensions and uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision likely pressured defensive consumer stocks, including MDLZ, despite its solid earnings report. Market sell-off and oil surge

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $63.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.39. The company's fifty day moving average is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.20 and a 1 year high of $66.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.21 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.50%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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