Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,545,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 2,235,713 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.82% of Pfizer worth $1,306,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,479,520,000 after buying an additional 7,031,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,445,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,481,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,192,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,235,642,000 after buying an additional 1,184,728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,113,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,218,929,000 after buying an additional 14,342,946 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,830,986,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Encouraging vitiligo data could strengthen Pfizer’s growth pipeline. Two Phase 3 trials showed that LITFULO significantly improved skin repigmentation in patients with nonsegmental vitiligo. Pfizer plans global regulatory submissions, potentially expanding the drug beyond its existing uses and creating a new commercial opportunity. Pfizer's oral drug restores skin pigmentation in late-stage vitiligo trials

Two Phase 3 trials showed that LITFULO significantly improved skin repigmentation in patients with nonsegmental vitiligo. Pfizer plans global regulatory submissions, potentially expanding the drug beyond its existing uses and creating a new commercial opportunity. Positive Sentiment: EU authorization for the updated COVID-19 vaccine supports the 2026–2027 season. The European Commission approved Pfizer and BioNTech’s XFG-adapted Comirnaty vaccine for people six months and older across the European Union. The decision allows manufacturing and supply preparations, although the mature and seasonal COVID market may limit the financial upside. Pfizer Wins EU Approval For Updated COVID Vaccine Ahead Of 2026 Season

The European Commission approved Pfizer and BioNTech’s XFG-adapted Comirnaty vaccine for people six months and older across the European Union. The decision allows manufacturing and supply preparations, although the mature and seasonal COVID market may limit the financial upside. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer continues to build its oncology pipeline. The company is advancing the Phase 2 Symbiotic-Lung-10 trial, offering potential long-term upside if the lung-cancer program produces favorable results. However, Phase 2 development means any revenue contribution remains several years away. Pfizer’s Symbiotic-Lung-10 Trial

The company is advancing the Phase 2 Symbiotic-Lung-10 trial, offering potential long-term upside if the lung-cancer program produces favorable results. However, Phase 2 development means any revenue contribution remains several years away. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are focused on the upcoming second-quarter report. Preview reports highlight expectations for key products, COVID-related headwinds, and possible updates to full-year guidance. Pfizer’s latest quarter exceeded estimates, but earnings declined year over year, leaving results and management commentary as the near-term catalysts. Pfizer Q2 Earnings Preview

Preview reports highlight expectations for key products, COVID-related headwinds, and possible updates to full-year guidance. Pfizer’s latest quarter exceeded estimates, but earnings declined year over year, leaving results and management commentary as the near-term catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Additional vaccine demand may support established products. Québec selected Pfizer’s Prevnar 20 for its publicly funded pediatric pneumococcal immunization program, providing a potential boost to vaccine sales and market presence. Pfizer's PREVNAR 20 Selected for Québec Program

Pfizer Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE PFE opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $28.75. The company's 50 day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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