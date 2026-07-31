Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,416,866 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 364,447 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.92% of Ross Stores worth $2,039,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,309 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 954 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 3,399 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 1,421 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company's stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $252.57 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.37 and a 12 month high of $255.30. The stock has a market cap of $81.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company's fifty day moving average price is $229.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.76.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Ross Stores's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ROST. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ross Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ross Stores from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ross Stores from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

See Also

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