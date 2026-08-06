Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Holdings in Humana Inc. $HUM

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 806,887 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 37,680 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.67% of Humana worth $139,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Humana by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 250,330 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $66,207,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Humana by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 112,501 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $28,815,000 after buying an additional 40,958 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 24,757 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Humana by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 111,803 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $28,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $1,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company's stock.

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Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $362.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.19. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.11 and a 52-week high of $428.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.27 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $40.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.58 billion. Humana had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Humana from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Humana from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $227.00 to $502.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $390.00 price target on Humana in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $391.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HUM

Humana Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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