Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299,122 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 96,756 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.78% of IQVIA worth $221,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $233.37 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.50 and a 52 week high of $251.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 8.10%.IQVIA's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.800-13.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on IQVIA from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of IQVIA from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IQVIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $233.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IQVIA

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.16, for a total transaction of $1,245,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,232,110.84. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total value of $136,827.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,989 shares in the company, valued at $732,932.69. This trade represents a 15.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

Further Reading

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