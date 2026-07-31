Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,623,030 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 530,191 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.90% of Charles Schwab worth $1,468,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.0%

Charles Schwab stock opened at $104.42 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $95.03 and its 200-day moving average is $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.96 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $181.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is 23.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Dennis Howard sold 28,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $2,940,280.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,099,454.70. This trade represents a 72.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 32,947 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total value of $3,426,817.47. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,029,667.72. This represents a 36.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 363,848 shares of company stock worth $37,874,706. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns remain a major catalyst: Schwab reportedly plans to repurchase up to $20 billion of its shares. The buyback could reduce the share count, lift future EPS and signal confidence in the company’s valuation and cash generation. The company also confirmed a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, or $1.28 annualized. Charles Schwab to buy back $20 billion of stock

Schwab reportedly plans to repurchase up to $20 billion of its shares. The buyback could reduce the share count, lift future EPS and signal confidence in the company’s valuation and cash generation. The company also confirmed a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, or $1.28 annualized. Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings momentum: Schwab’s latest quarter exceeded expectations, with EPS of $1.62 versus the $1.56 consensus and revenue of $7.07 billion versus $6.90 billion. Revenue increased 20.9% year over year, reinforcing the growth case for the brokerage and wealth-management business. Charles Schwab earnings, buybacks and dividends analysis

Schwab’s latest quarter exceeded expectations, with EPS of $1.62 versus the $1.56 consensus and revenue of $7.07 billion versus $6.90 billion. Revenue increased 20.9% year over year, reinforcing the growth case for the brokerage and wealth-management business. Positive Sentiment: Estimates and technical sentiment improved: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to $6.50 from $6.34 and its FY2027 forecast to $7.85 from $7.64. Commentary also points to a potential breakout and improving retail-investor bullishness, which could support trading activity and brokerage revenue. Schwab stock breakout analysis

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to $6.50 from $6.34 and its FY2027 forecast to $7.85 from $7.64. Commentary also points to a potential breakout and improving retail-investor bullishness, which could support trading activity and brokerage revenue. Positive Sentiment: New Austin-area office: Schwab announced a new office location in the Austin region, supporting its client-service and regional growth footprint, though the near-term financial impact is likely limited. Charles Schwab announces new Austin office

Schwab announced a new office location in the Austin region, supporting its client-service and regional growth footprint, though the near-term financial impact is likely limited. Neutral Sentiment: Robo-adviser shutdown: Schwab is reportedly phasing out its robo-adviser platform. The decision could reduce expenses and sharpen focus on core offerings, but may weaken its appeal to younger, digitally focused investors. Why Charles Schwab is phasing out its robo-adviser

Schwab is reportedly phasing out its robo-adviser platform. The decision could reduce expenses and sharpen focus on core offerings, but may weaken its appeal to younger, digitally focused investors. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales may weigh on sentiment: Chairman Walter Bettinger sold roughly $29.8 million of shares, while Nigel Murtagh sold approximately $3.4 million and Jonathan Beatty sold about $208,000. The trades were conducted under Rule 10b5-1 plans, making them weaker bearish signals, but their size could encourage profit-taking after SCHW’s recent advance.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Argus upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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