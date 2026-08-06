Bank of America Corp DE Has $138.70 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,095 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 38,508 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.96% of Tyler Technologies worth $138,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,739,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,681 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 198,101 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $67,826,000 after acquiring an additional 33,505 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,882 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,279,000 after acquiring an additional 18,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $455.00 price objective on Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $456.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $306.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $270.71 and a one year high of $621.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.03. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 13.36%.The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $647.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.950-13.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

Further Reading

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