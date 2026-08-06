Bank of America Corp DE Has $166.75 Million Stock Position in Stellantis N.V. $STLA

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA - Free Report) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,518,418 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,783,370 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.62% of Stellantis worth $166,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Stellantis alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STLA. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA grew its holdings in Stellantis by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 3,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis Trading Down 4.2%

STLA opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stellantis N.V. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stellantis N.V. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore set a $7.50 target price on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Stellantis from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Stellantis from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded Stellantis from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Stellantis from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.66.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stellantis

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Stellantis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stellantis wasn't on the list.

While Stellantis currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here