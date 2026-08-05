Bank of America Corp DE Has $196.69 Million Holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,753,550 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 2,412,675 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.30% of Kimco Realty worth $196,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth $215,615,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 541.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,304,639 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $137,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322,009 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,016,898 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $344,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,959 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,574,515 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $72,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,308,961 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $96,822,000 after buying an additional 1,883,072 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts: Sign Up

Key Kimco Realty News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kimco Realty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter funds from operations (FFO) increased to $0.46 per share from $0.44 a year earlier, while revenue rose 4.9% to $550.8 million. Portfolio occupancy reached an all-time high of 96.4% after Kimco executed 461 leases covering 2.5 million square feet. Kimco Realty Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter funds from operations (FFO) increased to $0.46 per share from $0.44 a year earlier, while revenue rose 4.9% to $550.8 million. Portfolio occupancy reached an all-time high of 96.4% after Kimco executed 461 leases covering 2.5 million square feet. Positive Sentiment: Kimco increased its quarterly common dividend to $0.28 per share from $0.26, an approximately 7.7% sequential increase and roughly 4.5% annualized yield based on the reported data. The dividend is payable September 17 to shareholders of record September 4. Kimco Realty dividend announcement

Kimco increased its quarterly common dividend to $0.28 per share from $0.26, an approximately 7.7% sequential increase and roughly 4.5% annualized yield based on the reported data. The dividend is payable September 17 to shareholders of record September 4. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 outlook, with EPS guidance of $1.83-$1.84, and ended the quarter with approximately $2.7 billion of immediate liquidity. Asset sales also generated proceeds, including $142.3 million from the sale of The Milton multifamily property.

Management raised its 2026 outlook, with EPS guidance of $1.83-$1.84, and ended the quarter with approximately $2.7 billion of immediate liquidity. Asset sales also generated proceeds, including $142.3 million from the sale of The Milton multifamily property. Neutral Sentiment: FFO matched the Zacks consensus estimate rather than exceeding it, limiting the earnings surprise despite growth from the prior year. Kimco Realty Q2 FFO Match Estimates

FFO matched the Zacks consensus estimate rather than exceeding it, limiting the earnings surprise despite growth from the prior year. Negative Sentiment: Same-property net operating income grew 3.5% year over year, described as mediocre by some market coverage, suggesting underlying property-level growth was not especially strong. Kimco Realty slips despite strong Q2

Same-property net operating income grew 3.5% year over year, described as mediocre by some market coverage, suggesting underlying property-level growth was not especially strong. Negative Sentiment: Net income available to common shareholders declined to $145.8 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, from $155.4 million, or $0.23, a year earlier. This earnings-quality concern likely offset the better FFO, occupancy and dividend outlook.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.12.

Get Our Latest Report on KIM

Kimco Realty Stock Down 1.5%

Kimco Realty stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kimco Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kimco Realty's dividend payout ratio is currently 120.93%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Kimco Realty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kimco Realty wasn't on the list.

While Kimco Realty currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here