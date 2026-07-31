Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.98 Billion Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,279,608 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 551,015 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.11% of Abbott Laboratories worth $1,979,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 29,004 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,435,683 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $195,267,000 after buying an additional 292,547 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Abbott Laboratories News

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Abbott remains a favored income stock among analysts, with TipRanks highlighting its Dividend Aristocrat status and recurring cash distributions. 3 Strong Buy Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Power Your Cash Flow

Abbott remains a favored income stock among analysts, with TipRanks highlighting its Dividend Aristocrat status and recurring cash distributions. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its fiscal 2026 EPS estimate to $5.52 from $5.47 and nudged its fiscal 2027 estimate to $6.06 from $6.05, broadly confirming consensus expectations.

Erste Group Bank raised its fiscal 2026 EPS estimate to $5.52 from $5.47 and nudged its fiscal 2027 estimate to $6.06 from $6.05, broadly confirming consensus expectations. Positive Sentiment: UBS issued a Buy rating, while TD Cowen maintained its Buy rating and a $115 price target, citing a strengthening nutrition franchise and additional 2026 growth drivers. UBS Issues a Buy Rating on Abbott Laboratories Abbott Laboratories Buy Rating Backed by Growth Drivers

UBS issued a Buy rating, while TD Cowen maintained its Buy rating and a $115 price target, citing a strengthening nutrition franchise and additional 2026 growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Abbott recently exceeded quarterly EPS and revenue expectations, with revenue growth of 13% year over year, supporting the case for continued earnings momentum.

Abbott recently exceeded quarterly EPS and revenue expectations, with revenue growth of 13% year over year, supporting the case for continued earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Abbott has begun a roughly 1,000-patient real-world TriClip study to evaluate safety and performance in heart-valve repair. The study could strengthen the product’s positioning, but it also underscores intensifying competition from Edwards. Abbott Starts TriClip Study Amid Rising Competition

Abbott has begun a roughly 1,000-patient real-world TriClip study to evaluate safety and performance in heart-valve repair. The study could strengthen the product’s positioning, but it also underscores intensifying competition from Edwards. Negative Sentiment: UBS has lowered its expectations for Abbott’s stock price, creating a counterweight to the Buy rating and other positive analyst revisions. The conflicting views may be contributing to investor caution.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $105.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $81.97 and a fifty-two week high of $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 11.65%.The company had revenue of $12.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories's revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Further Reading

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