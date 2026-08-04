Bank of America Corp DE Has $251.24 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,718,225 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 250,628 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.83% of DTE Energy worth $251,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 754.2% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DTE

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $895,806.76. This trade represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $141.85 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $147.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.80. DTE Energy Company has a 52-week low of $126.23 and a 52-week high of $155.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.38.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.165 per share. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.73%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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