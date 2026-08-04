Bank of America Corp DE Has $261.43 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 78,487 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.03% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $261,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $26,372,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2,813.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 124,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $173,165,000 after acquiring an additional 119,942 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2,594.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $18,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company's stock.

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Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,446.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,023.05 and a 52 week high of $1,525.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,244.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1,274.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.78 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,212.14%. Mettler-Toledo International's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.09 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 47.150-47.500 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.000-12.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 47.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Mettler-Toledo International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mettler-Toledo International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results and outlook beat expectations: Mettler-Toledo exceeded second-quarter EPS estimates, with sales growth led by China and emerging markets. Management also raised its 2026 sales and earnings outlook, providing the strongest catalyst for the stock’s advance. MTD Second Quarter Earnings Beat Estimates on China-Led Sales Growth

Mettler-Toledo exceeded second-quarter EPS estimates, with sales growth led by China and emerging markets. Management also raised its 2026 sales and earnings outlook, providing the strongest catalyst for the stock’s advance. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets: Stifel lifted its target to $1,600 and maintained a Buy rating, while Barclays raised its target to $1,575 and retained an Overweight rating. The increases signal greater confidence in MTD’s earnings trajectory and leave additional implied upside based on the referenced share price. Analyst price-target updates

Stifel lifted its target to $1,600 and maintained a Buy rating, while Barclays raised its target to $1,575 and retained an Overweight rating. The increases signal greater confidence in MTD’s earnings trajectory and leave additional implied upside based on the referenced share price. Positive Sentiment: Board expanded with industrial-sector experience: Natalia Shuman, the CEO of MISTRAS Group, joined Mettler-Toledo’s Board of Directors effective August 3. Her background in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity solutions could add relevant operating and leadership expertise. Natalia Shuman Joins Mettler Toledo Board of Directors

Natalia Shuman, the CEO of MISTRAS Group, joined Mettler-Toledo’s Board of Directors effective August 3. Her background in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity solutions could add relevant operating and leadership expertise. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $1,450 but kept an Equal Weight rating, indicating that the firm sees limited near-term upside at the referenced price despite acknowledging improved expectations. Wells Fargo raises MTD price target

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $1,450 but kept an Equal Weight rating, indicating that the firm sees limited near-term upside at the referenced price despite acknowledging improved expectations. Neutral Sentiment: A separate report compares Mettler-Toledo with ImmunoPrecise Antibodies but provides no specific new operating, financial or valuation catalyst for MTD. Analyzing ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and Mettler-Toledo International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,225.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,475.00 to $1,275.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,445.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTD

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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