Bank of America Corp DE Has $312.63 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 598,104 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.37% of Ulta Beauty worth $312,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 860.0% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 48 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 383 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $182,246.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,143,919.36. The trade was a 13.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $638.09.

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Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $512.83 on Monday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52-week low of $443.60 and a 52-week high of $714.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $552.88.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 9.36%.The business's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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