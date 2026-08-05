Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in Ford Motor Company $F

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,324,442 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 19,753,480 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.43% of Ford Motor worth $199,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 2,365 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 605.8% during the 1st quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 2,534 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Ford Motor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.82. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 3.93%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Ford Motor's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Ford Motor's payout ratio is presently -32.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.68.

Get Our Latest Report on F

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report).

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