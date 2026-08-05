Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 52,413 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005,621 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 52,413 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.10% of BWX Technologies worth $205,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,568,117 shares of the technology company's stock worth $443,873,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,258,282 shares of the technology company's stock worth $390,321,000 after purchasing an additional 53,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,716 shares of the technology company's stock worth $321,176,000 after purchasing an additional 69,857 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,439,666 shares of the technology company's stock worth $248,832,000 after purchasing an additional 248,598 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,391,079 shares of the technology company's stock worth $284,462,000 after purchasing an additional 151,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Wall Street Zen raised BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings cut BWX Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.20.

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BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:BWXT opened at $172.19 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.10 and a 1 year high of $241.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.30.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $901.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.41 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 10.11%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies's payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,477. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,472,181.71. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BWX Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: BWXT agreed to sell its medical business, including BWXT Medical and Kinectrics’ stable medical isotopes unit, to Nordic Capital for up to $800 million . The company will retain a minority stake, while the transaction should provide capital to expand its nuclear, naval propulsion and commercial reactor businesses. BWXT sells medical business for USD800 million

BWXT agreed to sell its medical business, including BWXT Medical and Kinectrics’ stable medical isotopes unit, to Nordic Capital for up to . The company will retain a minority stake, while the transaction should provide capital to expand its nuclear, naval propulsion and commercial reactor businesses. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $1.07 , above the approximately $1.04 consensus estimate and up from $1.02 a year earlier. Revenue increased 18% year over year to about $901.6 million , although it was slightly below expectations. BWX Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter adjusted EPS was , above the approximately $1.04 consensus estimate and up from $1.02 a year earlier. Revenue increased 18% year over year to about , although it was slightly below expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $4.70-$4.80 and increased free-cash-flow guidance to $345 million-$360 million . Strong execution, commercial nuclear growth and the Precision Components Group acquisition support the higher outlook. BWXT raises EPS and free cash flow outlook

Management raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to and increased free-cash-flow guidance to . Strong execution, commercial nuclear growth and the Precision Components Group acquisition support the higher outlook. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating and set a $235 price target, implying substantial upside from the referenced share price. BTIG reiterates BWXT Buy rating

BTIG reaffirmed a rating and set a $235 price target, implying substantial upside from the referenced share price. Neutral Sentiment: BWXT maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.27 per share , payable September 4, with a yield of roughly 0.6%. BWXT dividend announcement

BWXT maintained its quarterly dividend at , payable September 4, with a yield of roughly 0.6%. Negative Sentiment: The medical-business sale removes a profitable growth unit and remains subject to closing conditions. In addition, BWXT’s shares have undergone a recent pullback amid market rotation and profit-taking, while a price-to-earnings ratio near 46 leaves the stock vulnerable if nuclear growth or acquisition integration disappoints.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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