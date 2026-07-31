Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 870,847 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,369,775 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 870,847 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.79% of Entergy worth $1,951,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETR. United Community Bank grew its stake in Entergy by 806.7% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

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Key Entergy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Entergy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Entergy reported second-quarter adjusted and as-reported earnings of $1.03 per share , exceeding consensus estimates of approximately $0.94–$1.01. Revenue reached $3.52 billion , also above expectations. Entergy reports second quarter 2026 financial results

Entergy reported second-quarter adjusted and as-reported earnings of , exceeding consensus estimates of approximately $0.94–$1.01. Revenue reached , also above expectations. Positive Sentiment: Weather-adjusted retail electricity sales increased 5.7% , led by a 9.9% increase in industrial volume. The growth supports Entergy’s strategy of benefiting from rising power demand from industrial and other large-load customers. Entergy Reports Second Quarter Earnings and Affirms 2026 Guidance

Weather-adjusted retail electricity sales increased , led by a 9.9% increase in industrial volume. The growth supports Entergy’s strategy of benefiting from rising power demand from industrial and other large-load customers. Positive Sentiment: Management affirmed its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of $4.25 to $4.45 , broadly consistent with the $4.40 analyst consensus, reducing the risk of a near-term guidance reset. Entergy also highlighted regulatory progress and grid investment initiatives.

Management affirmed its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of , broadly consistent with the $4.40 analyst consensus, reducing the risk of a near-term guidance reset. Entergy also highlighted regulatory progress and grid investment initiatives. Positive Sentiment: Entergy Texas received an approximately $200 million Texas Energy Fund grant to support electric reliability, while grid-related funding and regulatory actions could help finance future system expansion.

Entergy Texas received an approximately to support electric reliability, while grid-related funding and regulatory actions could help finance future system expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Entergy completed a $2.175 billion common-stock offering with a forward component. The capital strengthens funding for growth and infrastructure, but increases the share count and may limit per-share upside.

Entergy completed a with a forward component. The capital strengthens funding for growth and infrastructure, but increases the share count and may limit per-share upside. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly EPS declined from $1.05 a year earlier to $1.03, as higher operating costs and interest expense offset part of the sales improvement. Parent & Other also reported a $143 million loss, or $0.31 per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,560,020. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial set a $127.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $121.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Entergy Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $108.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $118.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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