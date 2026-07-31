Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,138,388 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 267,318 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.13% of Cencora worth $1,300,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Cencora by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 82 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lauren M. Tyler acquired 550 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $270.23 per share, for a total transaction of $148,626.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,177,932.57. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $312.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $288.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.62. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.82 and a twelve month high of $377.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.07). Cencora had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 135.20%. The business had revenue of $78.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current year.

Cencora declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cencora's payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cencora from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $342.00 price objective on Cencora in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cencora from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $367.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COR

Cencora Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Further Reading

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