Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI - Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,736,843 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,494,576 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.48% of British American Tobacco worth $569,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company's stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company's stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 58,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,152 shares of the company's stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on British American Tobacco

Trending Headlines about British American Tobacco

Here are the key news stories impacting British American Tobacco this week:

Positive Sentiment: British American Tobacco reported progress in its next-generation nicotine business during the first half of 2026. New categories contributed more revenue, growth accelerated, margins improved, and the vaping division returned to growth after a two-year downturn. These developments support the company’s long-term transition away from traditional tobacco and may justify a valuation premium. British American Tobacco: The Right Kind Of Growth

British American Tobacco reported progress in its next-generation nicotine business during the first half of 2026. New categories contributed more revenue, growth accelerated, margins improved, and the vaping division returned to growth after a two-year downturn. These developments support the company’s long-term transition away from traditional tobacco and may justify a valuation premium. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlighted British American Tobacco among consumer-goods companies under review, potentially drawing attention to its recurring cash flow, dividend appeal and smoke-free growth strategy. Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies

Analyst commentary highlighted British American Tobacco among consumer-goods companies under review, potentially drawing attention to its recurring cash flow, dividend appeal and smoke-free growth strategy. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s second-quarter earnings call and presentation provided additional detail on results and management’s smoke-free transition, but the immediate share-price impact depends on how investors interpret the outlook and execution risks. BTI Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The company’s second-quarter earnings call and presentation provided additional detail on results and management’s smoke-free transition, but the immediate share-price impact depends on how investors interpret the outlook and execution risks. Negative Sentiment: British American Tobacco’s updated fiscal 2026 outlook trails analyst expectations: EPS guidance of 4.725 is below the 4.810 consensus, while revenue guidance of $33.7 billion is below the $35.0 billion estimate. The reduced outlook is likely the main reason investors have pressured the stock.

British American Tobacco’s updated fiscal 2026 outlook trails analyst expectations: EPS guidance of 4.725 is below the 4.810 consensus, while revenue guidance of $33.7 billion is below the $35.0 billion estimate. The reduced outlook is likely the main reason investors have pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Reported quarterly EPS of $1.11 and revenue of $8.10 billion were substantially below consensus estimates of $2.21 and $16.42 billion, respectively. Although the magnitude may reflect reporting or accounting differences, the headline miss creates near-term confidence concerns. British American Tobacco Earnings Results

British American Tobacco Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:BTI opened at $60.71 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $49.88 and a 1 year high of $67.30. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc (BTI) is a multinational tobacco manufacturer and nicotine products company headquartered in London. Founded in 1902 as a joint venture to commercialize tobacco products outside the United States, the company has grown into one of the world's largest tobacco firms with a long history in manufacturing and global distribution of combustible tobacco products.

BAT's core business remains the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under a portfolio of well-known consumer brands, including Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Kent and Rothmans.

Further Reading

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