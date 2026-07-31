Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,859,686 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 277,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.30% of Texas Instruments worth $2,302,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $204,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Texas Instruments by 58.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 90,369 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,544,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 46,611 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright lowered Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $312.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $2,708,051.58. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,528,982.66. This trade represents a 19.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,465,176.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,341,235.74. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 86,535 shares of company stock valued at $26,032,124 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $278.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.73 and a 1-year high of $334.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $299.07 and a 200 day moving average of $250.33. The firm has a market cap of $254.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 86.45%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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