Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT - Free Report) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,344,867 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,323,494 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.07% of Alliant Energy worth $383,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 235.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 634 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company's stock.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $70.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Alliant Energy Corporation has a one year low of $63.28 and a one year high of $78.81. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $74.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Alliant Energy's payout ratio is presently 67.08%.

Alliant Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alliant Energy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alliant Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alliant Energy

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

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