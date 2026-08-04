Bank of America Corp DE Sells 25,608 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,318 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 25,608 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.68% of EMCOR Group worth $221,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the construction company's stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 93.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 406.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,565 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. Zacks Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $975.00 to $1,065.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $898.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMCOR Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.50, for a total value of $802,275.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,591,271. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at $9,395,741.22. This trade represents a 16.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $821.23 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $800.57 and its 200 day moving average is $789.73. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $564.92 and a 1 year high of $951.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $9.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $1.83. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.72 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 32.000-33.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 32.63 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.98%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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