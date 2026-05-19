Bank of America Corporation $BAC is AMF Tjanstepension AB's 6th Largest Position

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,296,589 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 86,536 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 3.2% of AMF Tjanstepension AB's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.13% of Bank of America worth $511,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 566.0% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 307,240 shares in the company, valued at $15,362,000. This trade represents a 21.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 227,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,357,614.86. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 354,588 shares of company stock worth $17,814,296. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of BAC opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average of $52.42. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $359.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The company had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore decreased their target price on Bank of America from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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