Bank of Hawaii Corporation $BOH Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH - Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106,873 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 22,356 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.79% of Bank of Hawaii worth $82,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1,497.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 575 shares of the bank's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 0.3%

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.54.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 21.84%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Bank of Hawaii's dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BOH. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $85.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bank of Hawaii

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii NYSE: BOH is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, with roots tracing back to its founding in 1897 by Charles Montague Cooke and Peter Cushman Jones. As one of the oldest financial institutions in the U.S. West Coast region, the bank has built a reputation for stability and community focus. It operates as the principal subsidiary of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and services.

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