Bank of Hawaii Invests $2.01 Million in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company's stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Roku by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 689 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Roku by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,969 shares of the company's stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roku by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company's stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 7,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $1,007,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 79,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,504,276.81. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 10,194 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $1,467,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,640. The trade was a 34.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 713,194 shares of company stock valued at $81,763,589 in the last three months. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Roku

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price objective on Roku in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Roku from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $153.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROKU

Roku Price Performance

ROKU stock opened at $138.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 103.81 and a beta of 2.06. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.64 and a 1 year high of $148.88.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Roku had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.06%.The firm's revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roku, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roku wasn't on the list.

While Roku currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here