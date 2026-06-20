Bank of Hawaii Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,081.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,689 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 50,977 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii's holdings in Netflix were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $2,789,944.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,177,568.80. The trade was a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,349,019 shares of company stock worth $123,105,721 over the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $77.38 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The stock has a market cap of $325.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm's fifty day moving average is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Arete Research upgraded Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.26.

View Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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