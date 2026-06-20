Bank of Hawaii Takes Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR

Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,218 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 547,758 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $36,366,000 after buying an additional 44,866 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,287 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 55,642 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARWR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ARWR opened at $81.82 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $74.25 and its 200 day moving average is $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 1.28. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $84.55.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $73.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $73.84 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.09%. The company's revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 226,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,021,850. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Daniel Joseph Apel sold 13,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $934,328.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 162,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,623,271.75. This trade represents a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 26,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,662 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company's approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

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