Bank Of Montreal $BMO Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO - Free Report) TSE: BMO by 117.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,904 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Code Waechter LLC grew its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the bank's stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the bank's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,121 shares of the bank's stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the bank's stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company's stock.

Get Bank Of Montreal alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BMO shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Bank Of Montreal from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank Of Montreal has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $163.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank Of Montreal

Bank Of Montreal Price Performance

BMO stock opened at $176.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bank Of Montreal has a one year low of $109.64 and a one year high of $177.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.14.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO - Get Free Report) TSE: BMO last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank Of Montreal will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is an increase from Bank Of Montreal's previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Bank Of Montreal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

Bank Of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal NYSE: BMO, commonly known as BMO Financial Group, is one of Canada's largest and longest-established banks. Founded in Montreal and headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the bank provides a broad range of financial services to retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients. BMO is publicly listed in both Canada and the United States and operates under a consolidated financial services model that integrates banking, capital markets, wealth management and asset management activities.

BMO's core businesses include personal and commercial banking—offering checking and savings accounts, lending, mortgages, and small-business services—alongside wealth management and private banking through its asset and investment management divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO - Free Report) TSE: BMO.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bank Of Montreal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank Of Montreal wasn't on the list.

While Bank Of Montreal currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here