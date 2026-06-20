Bank of New Hampshire Buys New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,779 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company's stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 3,776 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Arista Networks Trading Up 0.1%

Arista Networks stock opened at $169.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $179.80. The stock's 50 day moving average is $158.10 and its 200-day moving average is $141.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANET

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $43,048,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,543,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,223,652,457.36. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,603,747 shares of company stock worth $423,901,619 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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