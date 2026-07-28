Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 123,480 Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO - Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508,137 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 123,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Klaviyo worth $29,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KVYO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Klaviyo by 59.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,008 shares of the company's stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Klaviyo by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 14,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Klaviyo by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,419 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Klaviyo by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 148,158 shares of the company's stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 42,980 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KVYO. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Klaviyo from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank set a $32.00 price target on Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Klaviyo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Klaviyo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.95.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 212,529 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $3,105,048.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 212,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,105,048.69. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ledger Susan St. sold 9,334 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $133,196.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $156,099.53. The trade was a 46.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 649,863 shares of company stock worth $9,521,105. Insiders own 37.42% of the company's stock.

Klaviyo Trading Up 8.0%

NYSE KVYO opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.74 and a beta of 0.63. The stock's 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.The business had revenue of $358.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $348.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Klaviyo's quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Klaviyo Profile

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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