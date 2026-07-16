Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 384,984 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,251,059 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 384,984 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.46% of Oracle worth $1,949,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,527,759 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $14,916,026,000 after buying an additional 3,216,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $7,328,754,000 after buying an additional 665,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Oracle by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,874,070,000 after buying an additional 6,826,299 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,125,099 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,286,953,000 after buying an additional 495,146 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of ORCL opened at $132.35 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $180.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. Oracle's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Arete Research set a $255.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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