Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 75,798 Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,063,790 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 75,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.14% of HF Sinclair worth $128,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DINO shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $75.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DINO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $690,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,916.90. The trade was a 18.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vivek Garg sold 717 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $51,545.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $824,937.75. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 13,736 shares of company stock worth $954,694 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $88.56 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $71.79 and its 200 day moving average is $61.63. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 12-month low of $42.16 and a 12-month high of $88.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.46%.HF Sinclair's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. HF Sinclair's payout ratio is 30.08%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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