Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 387,553 Shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. $BRCB

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCB - Free Report) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,161,703 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 387,553 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.32% of Black Rock Coffee Bar worth $15,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRCB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Black Rock Coffee Bar in the third quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Black Rock Coffee Bar in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Black Rock Coffee Bar during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Rock Coffee Bar during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000.

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Trending Headlines about Black Rock Coffee Bar

Here are the key news stories impacting Black Rock Coffee Bar this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Several investor-rights firms reminded shareholders that the August 17 deadline applies to buyers of BRCB stock issued in or traceable to the September 2025 IPO, as well as investors who purchased shares between September 12, 2025, and May 12, 2026. These announcements are procedural and do not represent a finding of wrongdoing. Rosen Law Firm deadline notice

Several investor-rights firms reminded shareholders that the August 17 deadline applies to buyers of BRCB stock issued in or traceable to the September 2025 IPO, as well as investors who purchased shares between September 12, 2025, and May 12, 2026. These announcements are procedural and do not represent a finding of wrongdoing. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit alleges that Black Rock Coffee and senior executives made false or misleading disclosures about the effectiveness of the company’s expansion strategy and failed to adequately explain a “sales transfer” or store-cannibalization phenomenon, in which new locations allegedly reduced sales at existing stores. One law firm claims the alleged concealment caused substantial shareholder losses. The allegations remain unproven. Hagens Berman class action announcement

The lawsuit alleges that Black Rock Coffee and senior executives made false or misleading disclosures about the effectiveness of the company’s expansion strategy and failed to adequately explain a “sales transfer” or store-cannibalization phenomenon, in which new locations allegedly reduced sales at existing stores. One law firm claims the alleged concealment caused substantial shareholder losses. The allegations remain unproven. Negative Sentiment: The repeated legal alerts from Hagens Berman, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, Pomerantz, and other firms increase investor concerns about IPO disclosure practices, management credibility, potential litigation costs, and possible damages or regulatory consequences. The concentration of notices likely explains much of the selling pressure surrounding BRCB. Pomerantz investor alert

Black Rock Coffee Bar Price Performance

Shares of BRCB stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $398.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 797.00. Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $30.40.

Black Rock Coffee Bar (NASDAQ:BRCB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $55.45 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Black Rock Coffee Bar from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Black Rock Coffee Bar in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Black Rock Coffee Bar from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Black Rock Coffee Bar from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Black Rock Coffee Bar

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Black Rock Coffee Bar news, insider Michael Ryan Schmidt bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 7,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,558. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Clay Howard Geyer purchased 45,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $293,470.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 57,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,845.80. This represents a 360.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 13,698,923 shares of company stock valued at $73,357,952 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.04% of the company's stock.

Black Rock Coffee Bar Profile

Our Mission: To Fuel People Forward - One Connection, One Moment, One Cup at a Time We are a high-growth operator of guest-centric, drive-thru coffee bars offering premium caffeinated beverages and an elevated in-store experience crafted by our engaging baristas. Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 in Beaverton, Oregon, by our co-founders Daniel Brand and Jeff Hernandez. What started as a single 160 square foot coffee bar in 2008 is now one of the fastest growing beverage companies in the United States by revenue and the largest fully company-owned coffee retailer in the country, with 158 locations spanning seven states as of June 30, 2025, from the Pacific Northwest to Texas.

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