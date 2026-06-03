Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 471,451 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,791,212 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 471,451 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.00% of Intuit worth $1,848,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Intuit by 346.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the sale, the director owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $541,992.50. This trade represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $322.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $388.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.29. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $300.50 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Intuit from $540.00 to $443.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $514.58.

View Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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