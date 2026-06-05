Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 58,113 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,318,548 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 58,113 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.39% of Marvell Technology worth $282,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 70.6% during the third quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $149.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $218.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 133,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,757,828.80. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 310,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,607,462.20. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 255,060 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,772 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $316.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.54 and a 200-day moving average of $111.50. The stock has a market cap of $276.81 billion, a PE ratio of 108.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $324.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Marvell Technology's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is 8.22%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

See Also

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