Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,379 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Valmont Industries worth $61,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 422,997 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $164,009,000 after acquiring an additional 32,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,059 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $148,509,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,948 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $112,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 118.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 282,610 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $108,884,000 after purchasing an additional 153,418 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 252,605 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $100,933,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valmont Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $645.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $600.00 price target on shares of Valmont Industries and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $587.00.

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Valmont Industries Trading Down 3.4%

Valmont Industries stock opened at $487.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.35. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.60 and a fifty-two week high of $585.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $539.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.68.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.34. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.70%.The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Valmont Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.10%.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,500 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.34, for a total transaction of $8,615,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 112,309 shares in the company, valued at $55,294,213.06. The trade was a 13.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Valmont Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Valmont Industries this week:

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

Further Reading

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