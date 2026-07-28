Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,365 shares of the company's stock after selling 34,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Resideo Technologies worth $29,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,346,919 shares of the company's stock worth $82,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,162 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1,345.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 259,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,107,000 after buying an additional 241,370 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 659.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,832 shares of the company's stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 44,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,645,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5,887.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 84,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 83,311 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.76.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.750 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REZI

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a global provider of home comfort, security and energy management solutions. Formed as an independent company in 2018 following its spin-off from Honeywell, Resideo leverages decades of engineering experience to deliver connected products and services to residential and light commercial customers.

The company’s core offerings include smart thermostats, security systems, video doorbells, water leak and freeze detection devices, and indoor air quality monitors.

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