Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,794,432 shares of the company's stock after selling 37,310 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $54,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,133 shares of the company's stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,127 shares of the company's stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Richard Daniell sold 30,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,973,727. The trade was a 34.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 10,679 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $384,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $720,576. This represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 465,931 shares of company stock worth $16,332,989 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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