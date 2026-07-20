Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,895,786 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 62,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.87% of Kimco Realty worth $132,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 175,318 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 134,061 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,838 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 310,364 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 17,592 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,303 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company's stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:KIM opened at $26.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.95. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 28.54%.The firm had revenue of $558.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.840 EPS. Analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Kimco Realty's payout ratio is presently 120.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kimco Realty from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Kimco Realty from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KIM

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

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