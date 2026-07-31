Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $13.89 Million Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. $TENB

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB - Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 821,163 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 53,879 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.72% of Tenable worth $13,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Tenable by 7.0% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 312.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Tenable by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,906 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company's stock.

Get Tenable alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TENB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Tenable from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tenable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Tenable from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. William Blair cut Tenable from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tenable from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TENB

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $32.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 651.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $43.67.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $268.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $264.87 million. Tenable had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 0.65%.Tenable's quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.000 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Tenable

Here are the key news stories impacting Tenable this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results beat expectations: Tenable reported adjusted earnings of $0.51 per share versus the $0.47 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $268.5 million, ahead of the $264.9 million forecast and up 8.6% year over year. Non-GAAP operating margin improved to 24.7%, up 540 basis points, and operating cash flow was $44.7 million. Tenable Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Tenable reported adjusted earnings of $0.51 per share versus the $0.47 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $268.5 million, ahead of the $264.9 million forecast and up 8.6% year over year. Non-GAAP operating margin improved to 24.7%, up 540 basis points, and operating cash flow was $44.7 million. Positive Sentiment: Raised outlook and product momentum: Management forecast third-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.49-$0.52, substantially above the $0.42 analyst estimate, and raised full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $1.95-$2.00 versus the $1.66 consensus. Record adoption of Tenable One, customer expansion and momentum in artificial-intelligence offerings supported the improved outlook. TENB Q2 Earnings Beat on Tenable One Momentum, Outlook Raised

Management forecast third-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.49-$0.52, substantially above the $0.42 analyst estimate, and raised full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $1.95-$2.00 versus the $1.66 consensus. Record adoption of Tenable One, customer expansion and momentum in artificial-intelligence offerings supported the improved outlook. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts raised targets: Needham and Canaccord Genuity increased their price targets to $36 and maintained “buy” ratings, suggesting additional potential upside from recent trading levels.

Needham and Canaccord Genuity increased their price targets to $36 and maintained “buy” ratings, suggesting additional potential upside from recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Tenable launched Always On Hexa AI for autonomous exposure remediation, potentially strengthening its cybersecurity product portfolio, although the near-term financial impact remains uncertain. Tenable Launches Always On Hexa AI

Tenable launched Always On Hexa AI for autonomous exposure remediation, potentially strengthening its cybersecurity product portfolio, although the near-term financial impact remains uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution remains: Truist cut its target to $30 and adopted a “hold” rating, while Wells Fargo lowered its target to $35 and kept an “equal weight” rating. These reductions may limit enthusiasm despite the earnings beat.

Truist cut its target to $30 and adopted a “hold” rating, while Wells Fargo lowered its target to $35 and kept an “equal weight” rating. These reductions may limit enthusiasm despite the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Tenable continues to report a small negative net margin, and its valuation and debt profile could remain concerns if growth or profitability momentum slows.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable's product suite is Nessus, one of the industry's most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tenable, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tenable wasn't on the list.

While Tenable currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here