Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $14.43 Million Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM - Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,626 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 36,180 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.49% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $14,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,587,946 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $94,175,000 after purchasing an additional 289,105 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,732 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $80,165,000 after buying an additional 250,475 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 348,615 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 233,523 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 535,298 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $21,808,000 after buying an additional 222,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 678,894 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $27,658,000 after acquiring an additional 209,524 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Artisan Partners Asset Management News

Here are the key news stories impacting Artisan Partners Asset Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on APAM to $45 from $44 and maintained an “outperform” rating, implying meaningful upside from the recent trading level. Benzinga analyst rating update

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on APAM to $45 from $44 and maintained an “outperform” rating, implying meaningful upside from the recent trading level. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share, up from $0.77, representing an annualized payout of $3.20 and an approximately 7.9% yield. The dividend is payable August 31 to shareholders of record August 17. Artisan Partners dividend announcement

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share, up from $0.77, representing an annualized payout of $3.20 and an approximately 7.9% yield. The dividend is payable August 31 to shareholders of record August 17. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations: earnings per share were $0.94 versus the $0.91 consensus, while revenue reached $307.9 million compared with estimates of $301.3 million. Revenue increased 8.9% year over year, supported by strong assets under management. Artisan Partners Q2 earnings snapshot

Second-quarter results exceeded expectations: earnings per share were $0.94 versus the $0.91 consensus, while revenue reached $307.9 million compared with estimates of $301.3 million. Revenue increased 8.9% year over year, supported by strong assets under management. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target to $37 from $35 but retained a “hold” rating. Its target remains below the recent share price, signaling limited near-term upside in its view. Benzinga analyst rating update

TD Cowen raised its price target to $37 from $35 but retained a “hold” rating. Its target remains below the recent share price, signaling limited near-term upside in its view. Negative Sentiment: Artisan Partners expects the wind-down of its U.S. Value strategy to reduce third-quarter earnings by about $0.03 per share, creating a small near-term headwind. U.S. Value wind-down impact

Artisan Partners expects the wind-down of its U.S. Value strategy to reduce third-quarter earnings by about $0.03 per share, creating a small near-term headwind. Negative Sentiment: A valuation analysis argued that APAM could be approximately 6% overvalued, suggesting that strong AUM and recent earnings performance may already be reflected in the stock price. APAM valuation analysis

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 1.5%

APAM opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $48.46.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.32 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 73.11% and a net margin of 24.08%.Artisan Partners Asset Management's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Artisan Partners Asset Management's payout ratio is currently 77.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore set a $36.00 target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on APAM

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm that specializes in active, fundamental research-driven strategies across a range of equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Founded in 1994 by Andrew Ziegler, the company has built a reputation for its team-based approach to portfolio construction, emphasizing deep sector expertise and independent analysis. Its product lineup includes U.S. and international equity strategies, global emerging markets, as well as credit and multisector fixed income offerings.

Artisan Partners serves a diverse client base that spans institutional investors, intermediaries and high-net-worth individuals located in North America, Europe and Asia.

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