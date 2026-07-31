Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $14.95 Million Holdings in Barclays PLC $BCS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,580 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 74,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp's holdings in Barclays were worth $14,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCS. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth about $3,067,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Barclays by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135,634 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 53,655 shares in the last quarter. Bluebird Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 117,678 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 76,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,341 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 45,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Barclays from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Barclays from an "overweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Report on Barclays

Barclays Price Performance

BCS opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The company's 50-day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $94.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 22.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.3134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 233.0%. Barclays's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.17%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC NYSE: BCS is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

Further Reading

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