Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $182.64 Million Holdings in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,992 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 124,761 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.76% of Jabil worth $182,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its position in shares of Jabil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 34,461 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,858,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,833,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 756 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,247 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,194,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $1,204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 60,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,140,367. This represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,540,000. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 37,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,740 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL opened at $353.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.74 and a 200 day moving average of $270.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.70.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Jabil

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

See Also

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