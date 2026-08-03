Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Up 11.7% - Should You Buy?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) was up 11.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.37. Approximately 55,427,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 85,413,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONDS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ondas from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ondas to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ondas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ondas from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ondas currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Ondas

Ondas Trading Up 11.7%

The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.25 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 2,378,245 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $31,939,830.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,583,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,119,824.30. This represents a 39.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Richard M. Cohen sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 264,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,103.50. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,395,745 shares of company stock valued at $32,109,380 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ondas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ondas by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,767,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $183,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351,725 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ondas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,202,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ondas by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,162,151 shares of the company's stock worth $50,383,000 after buying an additional 2,920,071 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Ondas by 1,325.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,568,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,267,000 after buying an additional 4,247,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ondas by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,558,000 after acquiring an additional 774,862 shares during the period. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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