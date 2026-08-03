NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 1.3% - Should You Sell?

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.8150. 23,624,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 38,289,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $6.80 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised NIO from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on NIO

NIO Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in NIO by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 131,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management grew its position in shares of NIO by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 108,999 shares of the company's stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 33,291 shares in the last quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 65.9% during the second quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,577 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at about $19,008,000. Finally, DV Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 134.1% in the first quarter. DV Trading LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company's stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO's vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company's product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

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